Celebrate Mother’s Day with unforgettable brunches and sweet treats across Chennai

Whether she’s a brunch lover, a dessert connoisseur, or someone who simply deserves a day off, this is the perfect excuse to spoil her silly. Here’s our curated guide to the most delightful ways to celebrate your mother this weekend.
Make this Mother’s Day truly unforgettable with a heartfelt celebration at Spectra. Savour a lavish themed buffet, sway to the sounds of live music, and create cherished memories with a sketch artist and instant picture booth. This elegant brunch promises warmth, flavour, and a dash of magic—just like your mother herself. With curated drinks and an experience designed to delight, this can be the perfect tribute to the women who make life beautiful.
INR 4,500++ (with alcohol). INR 3,750++ (without alcohol). May 11. From 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The Leela Palace Chennai.
Make this Mother’s Day a sweet celebration with Delish— The Dessert Studio’s specially curated confections. From luscious Eggless cheesecakes to delicate Strawberry petit gateaux, each dessert is a tribute to mom’s unwavering love. Surprise her with handcrafted treats made from the finest ingredients, thoughtfully designed to delight. These desserts promise to turn your gratitude into something truly delicious.
INR 500++ onwards. May 11. 11 am - 12 am. Kotturpuram & Anna Nagar.
Celebrate the woman who raised you with warmth, wisdom, and endless love at GRT Hotels & Resorts with 25 per cent off on food and beverages across their properties, along with delightful extras like complimentary desserts and surprise gifts. Whether it’s a lavish family meal or a quiet moment of appreciation, this can be your chance to make her day extra special.
May 11.Check timings for particular restaurants.
Celebrate your mom in style with an indulgent brunch at Six ‘O’ One, The Park Chennai—a heartfelt tribute to the women who shaped our lives. With soulful live music, a special giveaway for mothers, and a menu that spans global delights, this is a feast worth lingering over. Relish exquisite dishes like Zucchini roulade, Smoked salmon with sour cream, and Korean bingsoo, or opt for comforting classics like Penne smoked chicken and Red velvet Swiss roll.
Brunch: INR 3,099+ (with alcohol). `2,299+ (without alcohol). May 11, 12,30 pm to 4 pm.
Treat the most important woman in your life to a luxurious experience at Taj Coromandel, Chennai. Begin with handcrafted indulgences at La Patisserie—think Raspberry chocolate praline, “World’s Best Mom” cupcakes, and rose-infused delights. Then, elevate the day with a grand brunch at Anise, where global flavours meet soulful Indian classics. From refreshing Nannari sharbat to live ramen, Hyderabadi biriyani to Lemon meringue cake, every bite is a celebration of mom. End on a sweet note by decorating a cupcake just for her.
INR 3,250 (all-inclusive). Till May 11, 9 am to 9 pm, INR 1,600+ Anise Brunch: May 11, 12.30 to 3.30 pm.
Celebrate the leading lady in your life with a heartfelt brunch at Paprika, Courtyard by Marriott Chennai. Indulge in a global spread while your mother can enjoy a complimentary makeover session and a generous 50 per cent off on spa vouchers, because she deserves nothing less. Looking for weekend indulgence?
INR 2,199++, May 11. 6.30 am to 11 pm.
Celebrate the woman who makes life sweeter with a soulful Sunday brunch at Colony, The Raintree, St. Mary’s. This Mother’s Day, the restaurant sets the stage for a warm and elegant afternoon with live music and a globe-trotting buffet that blends international flair with Indian comfort. From Indonesian seafood laksa to Baked rajma chawal enchiladas, each dish is a tribute in flavour. Don’t miss the indulgent dessert spread featuring Tiramisu, Lychee rasmalai, and Filter coffee mousse eclairs.
May 11. 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm.