Celebrate Mother’s Day with unforgettable brunches and sweet treats across Chennai

Make this Mother’s Day truly unforgettable with a heartfelt celebration at Spectra. Savour a lavish themed buffet, sway to the sounds of live music, and create cherished memories with a sketch artist and instant picture booth. This elegant brunch promises warmth, flavour, and a dash of magic—just like your mother herself. With curated drinks and an experience designed to delight, this can be the perfect tribute to the women who make life beautiful.

INR 4,500++ (with alcohol). INR 3,750++ (without alcohol). May 11. From 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The Leela Palace Chennai.