This quiet new spot in Chennai speaks in flavours

Mapo is back on our radar for all the right reasons. Mapo reeled us back in with their new outlet in Kathipara, which doesn’t shout for attention. It lets the food do all the talking. And for the most part, it speaks fluently in spice, texture, and well-judged portions.
We started strong with the Chilli chicken momos. Just like last time, they came in hot and held their crown. Fiery, juicy, and balanced with just the right heat.
Then came the Dragon prawns. They looked as good as they tasted, cooked to perfection and dressed in a glossy, addictive sauce. We did miss the sharper spice kick from last time, but this dish still holds the spotlight with ease.
The Honey chilli potatoes were a surprise star. French-fry style cuts tossed in a sticky sweet-spicy glaze that clung to each bite. Crisp, flavourful, and borderline addictive.
The Chicken & chilli cream cheese spring rolls featured a velvety, warm cheese filling, complemented by a delicately balanced flavour profile that was both rich and satisfying.
We then dug into the Burnt garlic veg fried rice and the Mapo signature chicken fried rice and as expected, no surprises, no complaints. They play their part well as a neutral base that let the stronger dishes shine.
Now for the Chicken lollipops. They looked temptingly good and didn’t disappoint. Not too spicy, but the seasoning worked its magic. These paired like a dream with the Butter garlic noodles, which easily became one of our top picks. Light, buttery, and just garlicky enough, they’re proof that Mapo knows how to handle noodles right.
The Kung pao paneer delivered mellow comfort. Soft paneer cubes in a cosy, mildly spiced gravy with bell peppers and onions. Nothing dramatic here, just a reliable side that brings harmony to the plate.
The Mongolian fish, lightly battered and tossed in sauce, was pleasant, though still not a standout. A decent choice if you’re after variety.
Mapo’s new outlet has got bold flavours, thoughtful textures, and crowd favourites done right. It’s comfort food with flair, perfect for casual indulgence or a spicy fix for those binge-watching nights that doesn’t compromise on quality.
Meal for two: ₹500. From 12 pm to 3 am. At Mapo, Kathipara Urban Square.