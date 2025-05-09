This quiet new spot in Chennai speaks in flavours

Mapo is back on our radar for all the right reasons. Mapo reeled us back in with their new outlet in Kathipara, which doesn’t shout for attention. It lets the food do all the talking. And for the most part, it speaks fluently in spice, texture, and well-judged portions.

We started strong with the Chilli chicken momos. Just like last time, they came in hot and held their crown. Fiery, juicy, and balanced with just the right heat.