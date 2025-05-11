Wellness weds culinary delights at this new cafe in Chennai

After a busy day of hustling, sometimes all you need is a comforting meal in a relaxed setting. The newly launched Nibble Nest Café promises to be one such place, offering comfort food with a healthy twist.

Blue and yellow being the two prime colours inside the café, the walls were adorned by hand-drawn illustrations by Bhavya Desai, a local artist, adding to the aesthetics of the café.

The menu here may be rooted in comfort, but it doesn’t shy away from taking the healthy route. We were told that many of the ingredients used here have been carefully selected for their nutritional value—right from the oil to the salts and even the sauces, many of which are made in-house without additives or excessive sugar.

Our meal began with the Christophene soup, a velvety blend made from chow chow. Subtle in flavour and light on the stomach, it was the perfect way to ease into the evening.