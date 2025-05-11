Wellness weds culinary delights at this new cafe in Chennai

After a busy day of hustling, sometimes all you need is a comforting meal in a relaxed setting. The newly launched Nibble Nest Café promises to be one such place, offering comfort food with a healthy twist.
Blue and yellow being the two prime colours inside the café, the walls were adorned by hand-drawn illustrations by Bhavya Desai, a local artist, adding to the aesthetics of the café.
The menu here may be rooted in comfort, but it doesn’t shy away from taking the healthy route. We were told that many of the ingredients used here have been carefully selected for their nutritional value—right from the oil to the salts and even the sauces, many of which are made in-house without additives or excessive sugar.
Our meal began with the Christophene soup, a velvety blend made from chow chow. Subtle in flavour and light on the stomach, it was the perfect way to ease into the evening.
Next up was the Shredded chicken sandwich, generously filled with tender chicken and vegetables. It’s best enjoyed after a good dunk in the accompanying sauce, which brings out its flavour more fully. A notable point: it contains little to no mayo, making it a lighter option than most versions out there.
Leaning into the café’s commitment to wellness, we went for the Proteinicious burger. Skipping the conventional bun, this one comes wrapped in crisp lettuce, holding together a mix of veg patty, avocado, tomato, and other trimmings. A clever alternative for those steering clear of gluten, and far more satisfying than one might expect.
The Vietnamese rice rolls were next—soft, chewy wraps packed with veggies and rice, made complete with a flavourful sauce that really brought the dish together. We had it along with the Green and mean smoothie. This one doesn’t have the clichéd, deterring taste the green smoothies have, but is rather mellow and subtle.
The Marina bites arrived in a burst of nostalgia. This peanut chaat-style snack was topped with a piece of mango dusted in chilli powder—a playful throwback to beachside treats, yet far cleaner in preparation and ingredients.
Their I lost my waist salad, a colourful chicken salad, which arrived at our table next, was a refreshing break. Free from heavy dressings, it cleverly uses a healthier alternative to mayo, incorporating extra protein and calcium without compromising on taste. Though the Mac and cheese is among their popular offerings, we found it to be on the thicker side and felt it could have been better.
We ended the meal with a duo of desserts—the Blueberry cheesecake and Tiramisu. While indulgent, neither were overly sweet, in line with the café’s preference for moderation over excess.
Meal for one: INR 850+. 8 am to 8 pm. At Nibble Nest Cafe, Saidapet.
email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @appurvaa_