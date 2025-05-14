This new Chennai spot blends North Indian flavours with global twists

Honourable mentions would go to the dal makhani and the Pindi Chole, which tasted good as well. But what is a good meal without dessert, and the Old Delhi kulfi was really nice, with lovely chopped nuts. Another nice dessert was the Mango Shrikhand, which came with waffle crisps and tasted quite nice.

If you are looking for strong flavours of North Indian food, look no further than Up North, the new fine-dining place at the Pullman Hotel. You are sure to come away with a lot of food yummy in your tummy.

Meal for two: INR 3,000++ (approx) 7 – 10:30 pm at Up North, Pullman, Anna Salai