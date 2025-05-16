Dine Like It’s Episode 12: Anime food dreams come true at this food festival in Chennai

We’ve all seen them, the slow-mo montages in anime where a steaming bowl of ramen gets lovingly topped with nori, marinated eggs, and braised pork. The light glows warmer, the music gets softer, and for a few seconds, the food becomes the entire universe. Anime doesn’t just romanticise eating, it elevates it into an emotional, soothing experience.

So when we heard that The Park Chennai was celebrating its 23rd anniversary with Anime Fudo Matsuri, a food festival inspired by iconic anime dishes, we ran, not walked. If you’ve ever paused an anime episode to stare at a bento box, wondering if food in real life could ever look that good, this one’s for you.

First up was the Butter miso onigiri, inspired by the series, Demon Slayer. We ditched our forks and went all in, gripping the onigiris with both hands (as they do in the shows), letting the sticky rice and rich umami glaze pull us in.