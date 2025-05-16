Dine Like It’s Episode 12: Anime food dreams come true at this food festival in Chennai

We’ve all seen them, the slow-mo montages in anime where a steaming bowl of ramen gets lovingly topped with nori, marinated eggs, and braised pork. The light glows warmer, the music gets softer, and for a few seconds, the food becomes the entire universe. Anime doesn’t just romanticise eating, it elevates it into an emotional, soothing experience.
So when we heard that The Park Chennai was celebrating its 23rd anniversary with Anime Fudo Matsuri, a food festival inspired by iconic anime dishes, we ran, not walked. If you’ve ever paused an anime episode to stare at a bento box, wondering if food in real life could ever look that good, this one’s for you.
First up was the Butter miso onigiri, inspired by the series, Demon Slayer. We ditched our forks and went all in, gripping the onigiris with both hands (as they do in the shows), letting the sticky rice and rich umami glaze pull us in.
Then came Takoyaki. While Geto might’ve popped the real octopus version, here, Chef Ashutosh Nerklekar opted for mushrooms, a smart swap for Chennai’s palate. These golden, pan-fried balls came topped with a lashing of mayonnaise, crispy fried onions, and scallions. The outside was perfectly crisp, with a soft, steamy centre.
The next one stole the show, literally. Years of watching the camera pan across perfectly made Omurice didn’t prepare us for seeing it unfold in real life. Omurice isn’t just omelette and rice. It’s a test of skill and timing. It’s a culinary flex. A chef must soft-scramble the eggs until they barely hold shape, roll them into a log, and set them atop fried rice. Then comes the moment, one cut down the centre, and the egg must unfurl like silk over the rice. It’s deceptively simple but hard to nail, and they nailed it. Soft eggs, scallion-studded rice, and a tangy-sweet tonkatsu sauce came together in a bite that felt comforting and weirdly emotional. Maybe it’s the anime talking, but we swear the rain paused for a second.
The Katsudon, a My Hero Academia classic, came next. A crumb-fried black sea bass fillet on rice, with a slick of spicy mayo. No fishy aftertaste, just clean, flaky fillet wrapped in crunch.
Tanjiro’s Udon noodles followed. A classic bowl of comfort. The noodles were soft, springy and perfectly chewy, swimming in a spicey broth with pools of oil that barely clung on to the noodles. Every slurp was a throwback to those quiet moments in the anime where Tanjiro catches a breath between fights. This one doesn’t need embellishment. It’s simple, soulful and exactly what you’d want after a long day (or after crying for your fallen Hashira).
And, as always we ending it all with a dessert, a pudding from Kirakira Pretty Cure a la Mode. A silken caramel custard sat in the centre, surrounded by a ring of mascarpone cream and fresh fruits. It wasn’t too sweet, which we loved, and had just the right level of jiggle. We won’t lie, we considered ordering this one again before even finishing the first. It was the ending credits sequence to a meal that played like an entire anime season.
Meal for two: ₹2,000++. Timings: 12.30 – 3.30 pm and 7 – 11.30 pm. On till May 24. At: Six ‘O’ One, The Park, Anna Salai.