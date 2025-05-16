Explore a taste of tropical mischief and Indian twists at this new beverage menu

As the mercury climbs, we found solace in a chilled glass (or several) from a new menu of summer cocktails and mocktails, served in Bazaar at Grand chennai by GRT. Curated by the concoction mixologist and F&B manager Lingesh, the coolers offered a bold and refreshing twist to the drinks.
When asked about the inspiration behind the drinks, Lingesh says, “I have had to travel around the world for work, during which I find a lot of inspiration. These travel have helped me introduce global flavours to Chennai.”
After a brief chat with the mixologist, we began with the drinks one after the other. First up was the Mexican-Twisted mango brew. It arrived with a striking visual — an upside-down beer bottle spiked into a glass of mango and tequila. The fusion was fiery, sweet and was an immediate hit.
The Jamun-gin-gle was an interesting option that we ordered from the menu. It featured a deep purple pour that blended gin with the sharp tang of jamun. It had just the right zing to keep us coming back for another sip.
Think of a beach holiday in a glass. That was the Island Ice Crush, a turquoise spectacle. With vodka lightly beneath the icy mountain of tropical sweetness, it was one of our favourites from the lot.
Coconut drift intrigued us most, and it was worth it. It was savoury and refreshing, far removed from predictable summer sweetness. The sweetness of the drink was balanced with the peppers and chillies added to it.
Among the mocktails, we had the Berrylin. Fizzy, fruity and full of youthful charm, to put it short. However it was too sweet and berry-rich to our liking. A soda pop for grown-ups, packed with berries and good cheer.