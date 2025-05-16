Explore a taste of tropical mischief and Indian twists at this new beverage menu

As the mercury climbs, we found solace in a chilled glass (or several) from a new menu of summer cocktails and mocktails, served in Bazaar at Grand chennai by GRT. Curated by the concoction mixologist and F&B manager Lingesh, the coolers offered a bold and refreshing twist to the drinks.

When asked about the inspiration behind the drinks, Lingesh says, “I have had to travel around the world for work, during which I find a lot of inspiration. These travel have helped me introduce global flavours to Chennai.”

After a brief chat with the mixologist, we began with the drinks one after the other. First up was the Mexican-Twisted mango brew. It arrived with a striking visual — an upside-down beer bottle spiked into a glass of mango and tequila. The fusion was fiery, sweet and was an immediate hit.