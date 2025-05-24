This restaurant in Chennai reinvents Indo-Italian fusion with a thoughtful touch

It’s always interesting to see how a restaurant reinvents itself. Curated by Gourmet Sage, Pastel Poetry—a fusion food restaurant (mostly Indo-Italian dishes)—has taken the time to listen, learn, and gently course-correct over the past year, since its opening. What’s on offer now is a carefully edited list of dishes—having kept the crowd-pleasers and retiring some.
We began with the Murungai melody, a warm, green-hued soup with notes of moringa that feels perfectly fitting for the rainy afternoon. It’s hearty and light, and managed to steer clear of the bitterness such greens often bring.
Then came the Sutta kozhi rasam, which punched us in the throat (in a good way). It’s exactly what your mum would make when you’re sick. In this one, roasted garlic and fried curry leaves do the heavy lifting. It’s the kind of rasam that arrives at your table and is gone before you even realise it.
Thai pandang chicken arrived next, wrapped in pandan leaves, each parcel containing a delicate portion of juicy, lightly spiced meat. There’s galangal in the mix, and a mild, house-blended seven-spice that offers just enough character without overpowering the succulent pieces of chicken.
One of the standout small plates was the Karuvepillai eral varuval. Jumbo prawns in a light, crisp tempura batter subtly infused with curry leaves. You can just about see the flecks of green, but they work in the background, adding depth rather than taking over.
Among the mains, the Paneer kataifi was a surprise. Soft tubes of paneer filled with unsweetened khova wrapped in crisp kataifi strands and set in a mildly spiced tomato-based gravy. The balance between the warmth of the spices and the quiet sweetness of the khova is well judged, it’s a dish that holds your attention throughout.
Butter chicken ravioli is a straightforward idea done with care, spiced minced chicken tucked into delicate ravioli and finished with the classic cream sauce. But if you’ve ever thought, “I wish my ravioli tasted like Delhi in winter,” this one’s for you.
Among the drinks, the Green elixir stands out for its presentation. The cocktail arrives in a two-part glass, topped with a bubble you pop before drinking. Its flavour is bright, with notes of green apple, vodka, and passion fruit.
We finished this fusion fest with a Tiramisu, which held its shape well and perfectly delivered the classic balance of coffee and cream.
Meal for two: ₹2,000. From 12.30–3.30 pm and 7.30–10.30 pm. At Pastel Poetry, Gandhi Nagar, Vellore.