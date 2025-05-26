This culinary experience in Chennai is unmissable for kebab lovers

When it comes to having the best of Indian grills and roasts, then one of the most premium places to come to mind is The Great Kebab Factory, present in most Radisson hotels in India. In namma Chennai, the Radisson Blu GRT near the airport has now started a festival called ‘Foundry to Factory’.
The concept is very simple. The restaurant is already called a factory and since the kitchen is where things get shaped and cooked, it is referred to as the foundry. A lot of cast iron has been used to shape utensils – from skillets to pans and even tawas, so that an authentic Iron Age experience can be given. Chef Noor Alam has worked hard on a variety of dishes, the knowledge of which has been gathered from royal kitchens around India to impart tasty treat.
We started off with the trademark Thandai. This is saffron infuses cold milk with almonds and a sprinkling of crushed black paper to give it a unique South Indian taste. If you are walking in from a hot day, this beverage cools you down pretty quickly. Onto the main course, we started with a signature dish, the mutton Galouti kebab. This is a rather large serving and comes with a commensurately sized saffron ulta tawa parantha. The kebab was soft and not overly prepped with Screwpine, like many other kebab dishes. We spread it almost like a pâté on the parantha and enjoyed the nice meaty taste, appropriately spiced.
The Murg doodiya seekh that followed is a seekh kebab made out of chicken – not exactly a favourite of ours, but we tried it at the Chef’s insistence and found it to be very unique, with an interesting taste profile. Chef said that is because 75 (yes, you read that right!) spices are used to cook this kebab and that’s what gives it a unique taste, apart from the marination in milk. What came next was truly divine. The Gosht Nizami chops were lightly charred and done somewhat rare on the other end, with the soft succulent meat releasing its own juices that intermingled with your saliva to create a taste that reminded us of why we love our meats. Truly a star dish here.
A palate cleanser was necessary here, and in true Indian style we sucked on a Aam Chuski, that not only acted as a cooler, but really made us ready for different flavours to ome. What was good about this particular sorbet was that the sugar content was very low, thus imbibing a fresher taste than most. The Murgh boti kebab that followed is supposed to have originated from the kitchens of the Nawab of Hyderabad. Again with a large medley of spices and lightly fried, this was a tasty treat. The Sarson wali macchi was done in a batter of rice flour and some spices, before being pan-fried.