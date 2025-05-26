This culinary experience in Chennai is unmissable for kebab lovers

When it comes to having the best of Indian grills and roasts, then one of the most premium places to come to mind is The Great Kebab Factory, present in most Radisson hotels in India. In namma Chennai, the Radisson Blu GRT near the airport has now started a festival called ‘Foundry to Factory’.

The concept is very simple. The restaurant is already called a factory and since the kitchen is where things get shaped and cooked, it is referred to as the foundry. A lot of cast iron has been used to shape utensils – from skillets to pans and even tawas, so that an authentic Iron Age experience can be given. Chef Noor Alam has worked hard on a variety of dishes, the knowledge of which has been gathered from royal kitchens around India to impart tasty treat.

Want the best kebabs in Chennai? Try this spot!

We started off with the trademark Thandai. This is saffron infuses cold milk with almonds and a sprinkling of crushed black paper to give it a unique South Indian taste. If you are walking in from a hot day, this beverage cools you down pretty quickly. Onto the main course, we started with a signature dish, the mutton Galouti kebab. This is a rather large serving and comes with a commensurately sized saffron ulta tawa parantha. The kebab was soft and not overly prepped with Screwpine, like many other kebab dishes. We spread it almost like a pâté on the parantha and enjoyed the nice meaty taste, appropriately spiced.