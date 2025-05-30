Experience a taste of Siam at this Thai food festival in Chennai

We kicked things off with Tom kha gai, the coconut chicken soup. Creamy yet light, it carried the fragrance of galangal and lemongrass beautifully. The warmth of the coconut milk was perfectly balanced with a whisper of citrusy sharpness, and the tender chicken pieces melted in the mouth.

Next came Som tam, the classic raw papaya salad. It packed a punch, with garlic and chilli taking centre stage. Featuring shredded papaya and paired with roasted peanuts, the dish gave way to a sweet and spicy treat that was utterly addictive.