Experience a taste of Siam at this Thai food festival in Chennai

Stepping into the Flavours of Siam food festival this week felt like diving headfirst into a whirlwind of bold aromas, vibrant colours, and full-on flavour. Featuring five set menu options, it was a celebration of everything we love about Thai cuisine.
We kicked things off with Tom kha gai, the coconut chicken soup. Creamy yet light, it carried the fragrance of galangal and lemongrass beautifully. The warmth of the coconut milk was perfectly balanced with a whisper of citrusy sharpness, and the tender chicken pieces melted in the mouth.
Next came Som tam, the classic raw papaya salad. It packed a punch, with garlic and chilli taking centre stage. Featuring shredded papaya and paired with roasted peanuts, the dish gave way to a sweet and spicy treat that was utterly addictive.
Our starters arrived sizzling hot. The Pla rad prik, a crispy fish with tamarind sauce, had a golden crust that gave way to soft, flaky fish beneath. The sauce—tangy and slightly sweet—clung to every bite. It was one of those dishes we found ourselves instinctively reaching for more, even before we were done chewing.
Then came the Moo grob nam prik pao, chunks of pork belly tossed in roasted chilli paste. This one was bold, fiery, and incredibly satisfying. The pork belly was cooked to a perfect crisp, yet retained, just the right amount of chew. It was easily one of the highlights of the evening.
The vegetarian side wasn’t left behind either. The Rak bua thot phat bai horapha, or crispy lotus stems with Thai basil and dried chilli, were a delightful surprise—crunchy, fragrant, and with a heat that lingered pleasantly.
For mains, we tried the Goong yang phaneng rod ded, which was essentially plump prawns in a rich panang curry. The sauce was luxuriously thick, coconut-forward, and fragrant with kaffir lime. It paired brilliantly with the fluffy steamed jasmine rice, which was flavourful on its own.
The Gaeng keow wan jay, a classic Thai veg green curry, rounded out the savoury courses. Creamy, spicy, and vibrant green, it was brimming with vegetables and fresh herbs. We had it with a hearty portion of veg pad Thai noodles, which were stir-fried to smoky perfection.
We finished on a sweet note with two standout desserts. The Tub tim grob, a chilled coconut milk dessert with water chestnuts, was delightfully crunchy and refreshing. Meanwhile, the Khao niew mamuang rad kati, or the famous mango sticky rice, was a tropical dream—fresh mango slices draped over warm sticky rice, with a generous pour of coconut cream.
Meal for one: INR 2,000 (Veg), INR 2,200 (Non-veg). On till June 1. From 7 pm to 11.30 pm. At OPM 2.0, Accord Metropolitan, T Nagar.
Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @appurvaa_