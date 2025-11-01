Explore European delicacies with this Chennai cafe's new menu

Imagine being seated in an old bungalow with a vintage European décor and plush dishes coming back-to-back to your tables. That is how we felt when we went to try the new menu at The Tuscan Table.
We started off with a Lavender-infused coffee, which had the right balance of lavender and coffee. It was rich, creamy, and appetising, without the flavour of lavender overpowering the beverage.
A platter of bread arrived at our table next. It featured a slice each of pesto multigrain, sourdough, and focaccia breads with pineapple compote, butter garlic, and chilli oil as condiments. The best part of this platter was that all the breads were rightly soft and super light to have. Our favourite of the lot was the pesto multigrain slice. The glazing pineapple compote added a good dose of sweetness to the breads. You can also go for the chilli oil for a slightly spicy touch or the butter garlic for a buttery flavour on your breads.
Next up was Paneer quiche—a paneer kheema Westernised. If you cut/bite through the quiche, you will find the essence of kheema placed on a baked tart.
With lemonade, coffee espresso, sugar syrup, and tonic water in it, the Lemonade espresso was like having multiple vitalising shots together. Although we disliked it in the first sip, we started enjoying it the more we drank. However, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea.
The Chicken parm Caesar salad felt like a warm hug with a familiar taste. The chicken breast, sliced in thin pieces, was well cooked and wrapped in a crispy layer. Meanwhile, the cold Caesar salad complemented the chicken well, giving it a cold-warm balance to the dish.
From the mains, we had the Basil tomato spaghetti pasta from their newly introduced pasta range. Twirls of al dente pasta coated in a tangy tomato sauce were bursting with freshness, lifted by the aroma of basil.
Our dessert was with a classic twist. The croissant tiramisu was a French-Italian crossover that we didn’t anticipate. With tiramisu on top and croissant at the bottom, it was a good blend of both the classics.
Meal for two: INR 1,300. 8 am to 10 pm. At The Tuscan Table, RA Puram, Chennai.
Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @appurvaa_
