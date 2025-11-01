Explore European delicacies with this Chennai cafe's new menu

Imagine being seated in an old bungalow with a vintage European décor and plush dishes coming back-to-back to your tables. That is how we felt when we went to try the new menu at The Tuscan Table.

European delicacies at your disposal

We started off with a Lavender-infused coffee, which had the right balance of lavender and coffee. It was rich, creamy, and appetising, without the flavour of lavender overpowering the beverage.

A platter of bread arrived at our table next. It featured a slice each of pesto multigrain, sourdough, and focaccia breads with pineapple compote, butter garlic, and chilli oil as condiments. The best part of this platter was that all the breads were rightly soft and super light to have. Our favourite of the lot was the pesto multigrain slice. The glazing pineapple compote added a good dose of sweetness to the breads. You can also go for the chilli oil for a slightly spicy touch or the butter garlic for a buttery flavour on your breads.