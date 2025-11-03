A Chennai Chettinad kitchen that cooks by the Tamil calendar

Then comes the tomato rasam. The teeny-tiny pools of oil shimmer like glitter when the light hits just right. The aroma is gloriously tomato-forward, but it tastes more of regular rasam than tomato, which is a small relief, though the flavour of jeera does push itself forward more than we’d like.

From the shores of the Mediterranean comes the vellai paniyaram with peanut hummus and muhammara, a visual delight. The hummus leans lemony and nutty, while the muhammara (a red pepper, breadcrumb, and olive oil blend) starts gentle and then builds a quiet heat. It feels like peanut and red chutneys that took a Mediterranean vacation and came home transformed.