From coffee to kombucha, every sip at this Chennai cafe tells a handcrafted story

We try the Barrel-aged caprese next, an espresso martini lookalike made with whiskey-barrel-aged espresso that has spent six months developing depth. There’s no hint of alcohol, but its complexity lingers. The café also experiments with cold brews and fermentation-based beverages, a reflection of Ram’s background in brewing.

Among his brewed bests is Booch magnum, a kombucha served like beer. “When you first sip it, it tastes like beer, but the finish reminds you of black tea. It’s a zero-alcohol drink that looks hip and Instagrammable but is good for you too,” Ram smiles.

The Caramelised carrot soup arrives next, with oil pooling at the surface and crushed coriander seeds streaked across. It’s creamy, viscous and ginger-forward, letting the caramelised sweetness of the carrots stay mellow.