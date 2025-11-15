Chennai’s newest spot for slow evenings and good views

It’s been almost a month since After Hours opened its doors, and we finally found our way there one breezy evening. The resto bar sits high enough to offer a good view of the city, which looked extra festive thanks to a few leftover Deepavali crackers lighting up the sky occasionally.

After Hours: The latest culinary hotspot in Chennai

As we settled into our corner by a window with a book in hand, we realised the view from here is a snapshot of everything that makes Chennai what it is; right opposite stands the Kamaraj Memorial House, a little farther away are all the tall buildings that are slowly swapping out the smaller gulleys of shopping streets, and in between all these are the rooftops of quaint lives led by the good people of Chennai. The skyline captures the city perfectly, and the resto bar takes that forward in its logo, featuring the Lighthouse and other Chennai landmarks, a refreshing sight when we’re so used to seeing New York or other famous skylines everywhere.

Proprietor Rashna Adhiraj describes After Hours as a place that runs “from noon to moon”. True to her words, it transitions seamlessly from a laid-back lunch spot to an evening unwind destination. The interiors are boho and calming, which is a welcome break from the loud, neon-heavy bars that usually crowd the scene. With Oriental, Asian, Indian, Italian, and Western options, the menu is designed to please everyone.

We began with a Kiwi mint cooler, a minty, zesty mocktail with sugar, kiwi, sweet and sour mix, and ginger ale. It’s bright, fresh, and fits perfectly with the mood of the space.