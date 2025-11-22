This dim sum festival is a feast for the eyes and palate

You might have eaten dim sums in all shapes and sizes, but have you ever paused because they were just too pretty to bite into? That was us at YouMee’s new dim sum festival, half hungry, half amazed.
Some were simple, honest, flavour-first dumplings —but two showstoppers stole the spotlight instantly: the YouMee garden dumpling and the Blue pea prawn dumpling. They deserved their own introduction.
The YouMee garden dumpling arrived like a lotus-shaped parcel with gentle greens peeking through its folds—sewed at the top as if someone took the idea of “eat your vegetables” far too literally and far too beautifully.
Right after that came the Blue pea prawn dumpling, another head-turner with its serene blue tint. This one leaned more on elegance than cuteness—an open-faced dim sum stuffed generously with prawn, edamame, water chestnut, and orange tobiko. The prawns tasted fresh off the bite, firm and perfectly cooked, with just that faint spicy push that makes you reach for the next piece faster than you planned.
Then came something humbler in appearance but still impressive—the Bok choy wrapped chicken dim sum. Encased neatly in bok choy with a filling of chicken and water chestnut under a chilli black bean sauce, it tasted clean yet bold. This dish was well prepared and rightly spiced.
Next, we tried the Three treasure mushroom bao, which triggered an immediate “wow” moment in us. From the simple looks of it, we honestly didn’t think it would be this good. The best part of the dish is its warmth and the texture. It was fluffy and soft as cloud material. The mushroom filling inside was mashed, earthy, savoury, and deeply comforting.
The Yam bean chicken dim sum broke the string of soft textures with its pan-seared bottom, offering a gentle crunch before the coriander-led filling took over. Dipped into the chef’s special sauce, it instantly became one of those order-again items.
We ended on sweetness with the Custard bun, a cheerful white bao dusted with biscuit crumble. Inside was creamy, warm custard that felt like a gentle hug disguised as dessert. We expected it to be too sweet, but it proved us wrong with its mild sweetness. It was nevertheless an enjoyable sweet affair.
Meal for two: INR 1,400. On till December 7. From 11 am to 10.30 pm. Available at all YouMee outlets.
