Check out this brew bar takeover that will make you rethink coffee

His intention is to help visitors see coffee “as beyond just a good morning drink,” and instead as the combined effort of farmers, processors, roasters, and brewers. He champions the underrated South Indian filter. “I strongly believe that our traditional filter is slept on as in most cases it’s brewed incorrectly using eyeball measures. When brewed well, I dare say it rivals almost every brewing method out there.” His advice to beginners? “Start with a traditional South Indian filter or French press. Invest in a coffee brewing scale and good quality beans.”

What he isn’t thrilled about is the misconception that coffee must be bitter. “My ick is people assuming coffee is naturally bitter and astringent… After a point it’s no longer coffee but a mishmash of oil-based creams, artificial sugars, and ice with a dash of coffee.” And his most controversial opinion? “Most people think the big brands make good coffee when all they do is rip you off and shortchange farmers.”

Drinks for two: ₹600.

At Beyond Loaf, Chetpet.

From 11 am to 7 pm.

Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com

X: @ShivaniIllakiya