Countdown in style: 24 days of handcrafted chocolates indulgence

Christmas comes with chocolate, but Jakobi Chocolatier’s Advent Calendar turns the countdown into a double celebration, especially if your birthday falls in December (ours does!). Each of the 24 windows is a tiny treasure chest, turning the act of waiting into a luxurious indulgence.

24 days, 24 chocolates, endless moments of indulgence

We couldn’t resist starting with our own birthday window: Milk Kunafa. Jakobi’s signature milk chocolate envelopes a creamy white chocolate and pistachio paste filling, topped with a golden layer of crisp kunafa. The result is a textural delight, nutty, buttery, and slightly crunchy, an elegant, decadent twist on a traditional Middle Eastern dessert.

Next, we savoured the White Mango Truffle (Mahro). Silky white chocolate gives way to a tropical mango and caramel centre, bright, sunny, and unexpectedly refreshing in the midst of winter. The Marblz Milk Raisin impressed with plump, sun-drenched Californian raisins, perfectly balanced by smooth milk chocolate—each bite a marriage of natural sweetness and artisanal craft.

Dolcezza is a masterclass in contrast. Its milk honey caramel is luxuriously smooth, then punctuated by a delicate touch of sea salt, comforting yet unexpectedly sharp, leaving a subtle, lingering edge that keeps you coming back for more.

Finally, the Marblz Milk Caramelised Almond takes indulgence a step further. It offered roasted almonds caramelised to perfection, lightly salted with Celtic salt, and wrapped in rich milk chocolate, delivering a satisfying crunch and lingering depth of flavour.

Beyond flavour, each window comes with a tiny festive prompt—decorate cookies, wrap gifts, take a family photo—turning the calendar into a playful, interactive holiday ritual. The calendar itself is elegant and sturdy, a piece worthy of display on your desk or bedside table. Jakobi reminds us that December isn’t just about Christmas—it’s about celebrating moments big and small, birthdays included, one exquisite chocolate at a time. After all, life is meant to lived every moment!

