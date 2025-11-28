From Anna Nagar to T Nagar: Chennai welcomes its new burger haven

They say when life throws you lemons, you make lemonade. But when life throws you a burger? You eat it, savour it, and—if it’s from Good Flippin’ Burgers—you flip it too. The Mumbai-born brand has touched down in namma Chennai, raising the bar for burger lovers. With new outlets in Anna Nagar and T Nagar, plus a cloud kitchen in Perungudi, the burger joint has arrived armed with fluffy buns, juicy patties, and sauces that know how to make an entrance.

Chennai’s burger scene just got juicier with these must-try burgers and sides

When their team sent over a tasting kit to our office, our deadlines took a backseat, and we swarmed the boxes like kids around a birthday cake. We began with the hilariously named yet seriously satisfying Cluckinator. This chicken burger isn’t just food; it’s a full meal disguised as one. Imagine a spicy buttermilk-fried chicken breast, deep-fried till perfectly golden tucked between a freshly baked bun with spicy honey mustard sauce and crisp lettuce. This one’s a keeper.

Vegetarians didn’t have to sit this one out either. Enter the Cheese Bomb, the burger equivalent of a firecracker, and it exploded in the best possible way. The patty was crispy and cheesy, supported by sauce, herbed cheese seasoning, and the usual suspects—tomatoes, onions, and lettuce. Even the hardcore non-veg folks nodded with solemn respect.

Of course, no burger party is complete without sides. The Regular Fries showed up golden and crisp, lightly salted, and dunked into their in-house fry sauce. This was followed by Peri Crispers, crinkle-cut, skin-on potatoes dusted with peri seasoning and paired with a garlic dip, and they disappeared faster than we’d like to admit.

The menu extends far beyond these with wraps, tenders, wings, thick shakes, and more. So, Chennai, prepare your appetite.

Founded in Mumbai in 2019 by three burger-loving friends—Sijo Mathew, Sid Marchant, and Viren D’Silva—Good Flippin’ Burgers was born from one mission— make good burgers accessible to everyone. Judging by our office tasting session, it seems like mission accomplished.

But the brand’s real charm? It’s hidden under the box. When you’re done demolishing your burger, flip the box to find a cheeky note waiting—“Welcome to the bottom of your Good Flippin’s Burgers Box (aka the top, if you are presently in Australia).” A fun little reminder that with Good Flippin’ Burgers, things are always looking up—no matter which side you’re on.

Meal for two: INR 750++

11 am to 11 pm.

At T Nagar and Anna Nagar.

