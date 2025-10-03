This Kerala food festival is a fusion of traditional sadhya and hearty classics

The kadala curry, earthy and robust with black chickpeas, gave us comfort in every spoon.

The seafood made its entrance with Meen moilee (fish moilee), where turmeric sang louder than anything else. However, the tender, fresh fish and the mellow coconut milk in the moilee compensated for it. The Prawns roast, on the other hand, was bold and was prepared in true Kerala style. The spices clung to each bite—rich, and satisfying.

Chicken lovers, meanwhile, had plenty to cheer about. The Malabar kozhi roast came dark, spiced, and full-bodied, reminding us of the coast’s fiery cooking traditions. The gentler and creamier Kozhi mappas, which followed, was no less indulgent.

For a softer interlude, there was Pachakari ishtew paired with idiyappam.The delicate lace-like strings of rice flour soaked up the coconut stew effortlessly. The Vazhapoo vadai with fritters made from banana blossom was another revelation. It was crispy and tasty, and a nice crunchy bite to have in between the meal.

Just as we thought we couldn’t eat more, ghee rice with beef cutlet appeared on the table. The ghee rice glistened, while the cutlet brought a meaty punch.

We ended the meal with the comfort of a payasam. A gulp of the jaggery-rich Ada pradhaman payasam, and we were ready for the siesta.

Meal for one: INR 500. On till October 10. Available for lunch and dinner. At Annachi’s Kitchen, Injambakkam.