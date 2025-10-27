Beyond the usual: Find unexpected delights at this premium Chennai cafe

The Mayflower’s new menu had many such interesting dishes. Another favourite of ours was the Vietnamese pho soup. The broccoli and other fresh herbs got mixed in this smoothing bowl of soup with the comfort of a crunch of lime. The glass noodles inside, however, changed the mood and texture of it.

The Prawn & kafir lime dumpling arrived in a set of five soft, small, white balls that impressed us in the first go itself. The flavour inside was equally satisfying. Fragrant, soft, and light, these prawn balls were best when dipped in their chilly oil or sauces.

As we waited for the remaining dishes, we tried the Tropical mango passion drink from their new boba beverage menu. It was a refreshing, light frizz mango-flavoured drink with boba crystals in between.

The Kandhari chicken skewers, glazed with pomegranate for a mix of sweet, spicy, and tangy notes, were among the less impressive dishes for us. While the meat was tender and carried a subtle hint of peanut, the flavours hadn’t fully seeped through, leaving us wishing for a bit more depth.

Ghee roast chicken bowl from their signature dishes was truly comforting. The chicken was tossed in ghee roast masala and served over fragrant rice and fryums, topped with drizzle of tempered curry leaves. The bowl reminded us of the simple home cooked meal with the chicken as the standout element.

Our final dish of the day was from their newly introduced artisanal gelato range. We were asked to try their Igloo on fire and we absolutely loved it. A delight for chocolate lovers, this dessert featured a chocolate shell encasing homemade ice cream, over which warm chocolate was poured to dramatic effect.

Meal for two: INR 1,400++. 11 am to 11 pm. Available at all The Mayflower outlets in Chennai.

