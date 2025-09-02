Where to savour Onam sadhyas in Chennai this festive season

Celebrate Onam with authentic Kerala flavours across Chennai. From traditional thalis and multi-course Onam sadhyas to premium dining experiences and takeaway feasts, these restaurants are serving festive menus complete with payasams, banana leaf spreads, and heirloom recipes. Here’s our guide to the city’s most delectable Onam offerings.
Celebrate Onam with Enté Keralam’s authentic sadhya, featuring unlimited dine-in feasts, special Thiruvonam spreads, and convenient takeaway boxes for two. Don’t miss their signature payasam packs to sweeten the celebration.
Price on request. On till September 7. At Poes Garden and Anna Nagar outlets.
Celebrate Onam the authentic way at Southern Spice, the iconic South Indian restaurant at Taj Coromandel. Indulge in a grand Onam thali served on a banana leaf, featuring Kerala classics. Available in vegetarian, non-vegetarian, and seafood options, this curated feast brings the flavours of Kerala to your plate.
From Rs 3,000++, on September 5. At Nungambakkam
Savour an elevated Onam experience with Savya Rasa’s fine-dining sadhya served on banana leaves. Complete with festive décor and heirloom recipes, this limited-seating celebration blends authenticity with luxury.
Rs 3,000 for two (approx). From September 1 to 5. From 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Kotturpuram.
Celebrate Onam in royal style with a grand sadhya featuring 24–28 authentic dishes, from avial and thoran to multiple payasams and banana chips. This vibrant feast promises the true colours and flavours of Kerala.
Rs 999 onwards. On till September 5. At Marlen Mahal, Kilpauk.
Indulge in a lavish spread of 25+ Kerala delicacies at Sree Akshayam, from aviyal to palada pradhaman. With options for dine-in, takeaway, and home delivery, they have something for everyone, including family packs for festive gatherings.
From Rs 699 onwards. Pre-order open. At Anna Nagar, Velachery, and Alwarpet branches.
Achayathis offers a homely sadhya experience with classics like crispy chips and creamy payasam, all served the traditional way on a banana leaf. Pre-order now to bring the essence of Onam straight to your plate.
Price on request. Pre-orders open. At all branches across the city.
Kappa Chakka Kandhari brings Onam to your doorstep with a 26-dish sadhya packed with love and care. Along with festive takeaway feasts, explore their Onam gift boxes filled with naadan spices.
Price on request. Bookings open now. Takeaway only. At Nungambakkam.