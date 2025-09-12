Chennai’s newest culinary haven in RA Puram is fine dining with a twist

If you’re someone who believes that food is poetry kissed by flame, then Chennai’s newest culinary destination, Firo, is sure to stir your senses. Nestled in the heart of the city, where the lounge bar The Velveteen Rabbit was, this stylish restaurant and cocktail bar offers more than just a meal, but a warm embrace in every bite.
When we visited earlier this week for a tasting, we were still nursing a cold. But the warmth of the welcome from owner Ashish Thadani, quickly lifted our spirits. Soon after, Tanya, who has curated a cocktail menu replete with intriguing stories in a glass, introduced us to the restaurant’s distinctive beverage philosophy. At our request, she brought over a toddy-inspired creation that was “not-so-toddy.” The first sip of the warm concoction was just what we needed. It soothed our throats and primed our palates for the culinary journey ahead.
As our gaze drifted from the dynamic bar to the elegant, two-level 50-seater space, we found ourselves drawn into the thoughtfully crafted menu by Chef Ajit Bangera. More than a list of dishes, it felt like a culinary narrative, neatly divided into sections—cold, steamed, off the fire, fried, mains, staples, and desserts. We loved how Chef Ajit moved from table to table, asking with a playful urgency, “Why is there no food on this table?” His eyes lit up, eager to gauge our reactions with each new dish that arrived.
Meanwhile, Chef Abhishek Mody walked us through the menu with thoughtful detail, setting the tone for what was to come. Our meal opened with a playful twist on chaat, the Velvety yoghurt ice cream. The tangy yoghurt and ice cream came together beautifully, while the crisp karare greens, papdi, and beetroot delivered that familiar chaat-like kick. The contrasting textures and flavours flirted with our taste buds.
Next up was the Kagzi prawns, though in our case, it came with a salmon substitution. The ceviche with lemon zest, served over a bed of crunchy potato straws, was a standout. It was zesty, vibrant, and an instant favourite. Next up was the Sirka pork, a creative riff on tacos using mini dosas as shells, filled with pork and green apple salad. We loved how the flavours broke into a tango inside our mouths. We also sampled the Malai Khurchan, a delightful composition of paneer, crispy brioche, and mustard sour cream.
One of the standout dishes of the evening was GOAT—a slow-cooked lamb soup enriched with brown onions and spring onions, bursting with flavours. We didn’t just sip it; we devoured it like wanderers stumbling upon an oasis after a long, parched journey. Comforting, bold, and soul-warming, it was impossible to leave a single drop behind and it lived up to its name.
Among the mains, we quite liked the Ghost Rampuri, a rich, slow-cooked lamb shank, tender and deeply infused with flavour and Bhuna gosht khichdi. We were told the meat had been cooked overnight, allowing the spices to seep in as if the flavours and meat had been in quiet, perfect matrimony.
Equally memorable was the Anjeer dhokli—a soul-soothing dal served with delicate, translucent dumplings stuffed with figs; all bathed in a subtly spiced lentil sauce. Dessert came in the form of Semolina indulgence, a warm, grainy semolina cake paired with ghee ice cream and jaggery scotch sauce.
Meal for one: INR 2,000++
6 pm to 11.30 pm. At Firo, RA Puram.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl
https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress
sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
X-@psangeetha2112