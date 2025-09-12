Chennai’s newest culinary haven in RA Puram is fine dining with a twist

When we visited earlier this week for a tasting, we were still nursing a cold. But the warmth of the welcome from owner Ashish Thadani, quickly lifted our spirits. Soon after, Tanya, who has curated a cocktail menu replete with intriguing stories in a glass, introduced us to the restaurant’s distinctive beverage philosophy. At our request, she brought over a toddy-inspired creation that was “not-so-toddy.” The first sip of the warm concoction was just what we needed. It soothed our throats and primed our palates for the culinary journey ahead.

As our gaze drifted from the dynamic bar to the elegant, two-level 50-seater space, we found ourselves drawn into the thoughtfully crafted menu by Chef Ajit Bangera. More than a list of dishes, it felt like a culinary narrative, neatly divided into sections—cold, steamed, off the fire, fried, mains, staples, and desserts. We loved how Chef Ajit moved from table to table, asking with a playful urgency, “Why is there no food on this table?” His eyes lit up, eager to gauge our reactions with each new dish that arrived.