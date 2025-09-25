Find comfort and surprise, all under the open sky, with this new menu

It was then time for starters. We were taken aback by the first dish and its preparation. Shakalaka lychee, featuring charcoal-grilled lychee stuffed with cheese and spices, was the kind of experiment you don’t expect. However, due to the overload of cheese and sweetness of the fruit, this starter can fill your tummy quickly, but it’s worth trying nevertheless.

The BBQ paneer with walnut sauce, which came next, was a pleasant surprise. Diced paneer was grilled to perfection, carrying a hint of spinach richness inside.

The trio of mango chilli sauce, peri peri sauce, and green chutney further elevated every bite of the starters.

The Caribbean chicken followed —smoky, juicy, and layered with spice, and rightly marinated. The BBQ curry leaves prawn followed. It was bold and utterly moreish. We loved the dish for its juiciness.

For mains, the Mutton roganjosh should have been the star, yet it didn’t quite rise to the occasion. On the other hand, the Vegetables in hot basil sauce were punchy and fresh, pairing beautifully with the Schezwan fried rice that we ordered.

Dessert arrived in the form of tiramisu that was rich, creamy, yet sharp with espresso intensity. We felt like having an expresso shot with the dessert.

Meal for one: INR 2,000. On till December 31. From 7 pm onwards. At Skyloft, Feathers A Radha Hotel.