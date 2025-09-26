Celebrate Navaratri with a wholesome Vrat Thali that changes every day

It’s that time of year again when the celestial rhythms kick in, the divine scent of incense wafts through the air, and our calendars revolve around aarathis, abstinence, and the temporary breakup with our culinary soulmate, biriyani. Just like Ross and Rachel from Friends, it’s not goodbye, but a sacred nine-day ‘we were on a break’ situation.

A Vrat thali, specially curated for those fasting this Navaratri

Navaratri isn’t just about spiritual awakening and inner cleansing; it’s also a time to give your digestive system and possibly your food delivery apps a much-needed break. And stepping in with divine timing is Rajasthani thali house, Khandani Rajdhani, with their daily-changing Vrat Thali, a sattvik celebration minus the onion, garlic, and guilt.

As we stepped into the restaurant, we realised that nothing builds hunger like spiritual discipline. The Upwaas Thali soon arrived, which felt less like lunch and more like prasad. We began with a simple yet refreshing fresh fruit medley, a nod to the purity of the occasion, before diving into crispy, golden Kuttu ke pakode and Sabudana vada, both of which are vrat-approved but delectable at the same time. Kuttu, that humble, gluten-free pseudocereal, made us wonder why we ever judged fasting food in the first place.

Then came the trio of Rajgira (amaranth) paneer paratha, Kuttu ki puri, and gravies comprising Paneer tamatar, Aloo sukha, and Suran ki sabzi (elephant yam). Every dish was gently spiced, perfectly balanced, and tasted like something the goddess herself might bless.

Just when we thought we had reached peak satiety, the Soma rice (barnyard millet) arrived, paired with a tangy Tamatar Char and the comforting Rajgira kadhi. Accompanied by sabudana papad, mint chutney, curd, and an utterly addictive Farali chivda, this course hit the fasting trifecta—light, wholesome, and binge-worthy.

What is devotion without reward? We culminated our meal with Fruit shrikhand, fragrant and delicate, followed by a warm Shakarkand halwa that made us feel pleased as punch.

The best part of the meal is that the menu changes daily, with festive surprises like Farali pattice, Kaccha kela nu shaak, Jeera aloo, and sides like Ratalu nu kis, Kela chips, and the ever-popular Sabudana kheer. No two thalis are the same, a blessing when you’re nine days into a fast.

Meal for one: `669/- on weekdays

Meal for one: `699/-on weekends.

Till October 2, Lunch:12-4 pm.

At Khandani Rajdhani, Phoenix Marketcity, Velachery.

