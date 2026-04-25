Chennai’s newest vegetarian café keeps things simple, until dessert steals the show

The Panko crusted paneer with sweet chilli sauce had a bit more going for it, mostly because of the crust. Catch it the moment it hits the table and there’s a satisfying crunch and the faintest stringy quality inside that briefly makes you think of mozzarella sticks. That window is short. The sauce, sharp and sweet, is arguably the main event here, and the paneer is happily along for the ride.

The Mushroom strudel was the table’s most debated dish. Traditionally a German preparation of sautéed mushrooms wrapped in phyllo pastry, this version is reimagined with an addition of rice and a mushroom sauce. We couldn’t quite land on a verdict. There’s something interesting in the idea, but the execution doesn’t quite take it anywhere memorable.

The Avocado paratha arrives visibly green and earns quiet points for sneakiness. It doesn’t taste overwhelmingly of avocado. As a way to get vegetables into a child who would otherwise object, it works beautifully. As a dish that stands on its own, it’s mild and pleasant and best paired with something else.

And then the Saffron panna cotta shows up, and everything shifts.

It comes with a strawberry coulis, and the combination is genuinely brilliant. The panna cotta is delicate, just barely set, with a faint flavour of saffron running through it that is subtle enough to intrigue and present enough to linger. Against the brightness of the coulis, it becomes something that actually surprises you. In a meal that has been consistently fine, this dessert lands like a complete left turn in the best possible way.

Meal for two: Rs 1,200 +. From 11 am to 11 pm. At Pink Potato, Kilpauk.

Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com

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