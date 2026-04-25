Punjabi swagger, smoke, and serious flavour define this Chennai comeback

Next came the Tandoori bharwan aloo: potatoes stuffed with cottage cheese, nuts, and raisins, cooked in the tandoor until just crisp on the outside and completely soft within. It is rich and filling, best shared so you can pace yourself through the rest of the meal, especially with a menu full of exciting dishes like the Achaari paneer tikka and Punjab grill chicken.

The Raunaqeen seekhan chicken arrived all cream and cheese and confidence. A classic seekh, just a tad bit spicy, indulgent in the way only a chicken seekh tossed in cream and cheese can be. Then came the Black garlic prawns, arriving with a touch of smoky theatrics. Buttery, rich, and deeply flavourful, the fermented black garlic and its butter bring a bold depth to the dish.

But the Salmon tikka was the dish of the evening. Large cuts of Norwegian salmon, marinated in dill, fennel, and honey, then finished in the tandoor. Whatever you picture when you hear salmon tikka, this is that and then some. It was perfectly grilled and flaky, beautifully flavoured, and one of those rare things that fully lives up to what it sounds like on a menu.