Ushnakala Food Festival in Chennai: Refreshing South Indian summer dishes to beat the heat

We had barely settled in when a glass of Nannari sherbet arrived, presented with a slice of cucumber. It was refreshing, with an earthy sweetness balanced by a faint herbal note that lingered in a rather pleasant way.

Close on its heels came our summer favourite Kambu koozh (pearl millet porridge), the fermented staple that has been quietly doing the rounds for generations to keep people cool. Brewed overnight in clay pots, it was soothing and comforting, clearly made with a steady hand. We have been trying our own version at home of late, so we fancied ourselves rather confident, only to find theirs was a cut above.

The accompaniments really bring it to life. The mutton pickle is robust with a slow-building heat, the fish pickle is sharper and saltier, while the mango pickle cuts through with a tangy sharpness. Together, they hit all the right notes and keep each spoonful from becoming samey. And of course, no koozh feels complete without a bit of sundried Kothavarangai vathal on the side.