Exploring Okonomiyaki and 'Tiger' milk at Chennai's newest Asian diner

We had to of course try the Okonomiyaki, a sort of a Japanese pizza made with egg and we opted for a topping of prawns. Light, fluffy and simply wonderful in terms of taste, this one reasonated quite well with us. We also had a unique Sri lankan crab dimsum with Moringa leaves – this may seem strange to you , but in practice is really taste. Next came the mains with Hakka Noodles and salt and pepper chicken, which tasted very good as well. Our final drink of the evening was something called ‘Mouthwash’, which looks like Listerine and comes with a toothpaste with a mint topping. Unique, to say the least. We always have place for dessert and we were craving something really simple, so when we were offered a cassata ice-cream, childhood memories were revived and we had a great time.

All in all, we recommend you try Fu Fu. The taste is unique and you get a larger fare from all over Southeast Asia which makes the cuisine truly lip-smacking Oriental!

Price for 2: ₹1,800++

7 days a week, 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM (Lunch) & 7 PM -11 PM (Dinner)

At Fu Fu, Alwarpet.