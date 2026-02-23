Malaysian cuisine has always been popular all over Asia because it has a lot of influence from different countries within the region, including a lot of Indian fare. So it was with great delight that we landed up sampling some of the best that Malaysian cuisine has to offer. Chef Fitri, who is from Malaysia, was born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, and his signature style is smoky grills, bold flavours, fiery sambal and much more. A specially curated menu aims to put together some signature dishes.
A truly Asian fare comes as a pop-up to a popular restaurant
We started with the Klasik Malaysia rojak buah, which is a fruit salad with a peanut dressing that has a spicy palm sugar. The taste is ethereal – you get sweet and spicy taste notes on fruits that were a combination of green apple, pineapple and cucumber. It is quite an addictive treat and gives the tongue quite a flavour explosion. We followed this up with the Kerabu udang, which is a prawn salad with spicy honey chilli sauce and assorted greens. If you like seafood, you will absolutely love this as the bare taste of prawns becomes influenced with the salad and a rub of honey chilli sauce. The next starter we had was the Popia Goreng, which were vegetarian spring rolls served with a slightly spicy chilli sauce.
Time to move on to the appetisers, and it was the turn of Pulut Panggang. This is glutinous rice and coconut, wrapped in banana leaves. This had a neutral, fresh taste though and the spicy sauce that comes with it adds a bit of zing.would be a good accompaniment to this. Next on our table was the Kepak Ayam bakar madu, chicken wings roasted with a honey glaze. This was quite nice to taste, and had a slightly sweet tinge to a perfectly roasted wing. A must try, if you visit here. Our final appetiser was the Satay Ayam/Satay kambing bersama kuah kacang, chicken and lamb skewers with a slightly spicy peanut dip, again a treat to the tastebuds. The lamb skewers were particularly tasty and roasted well, with the peanut sauce adding oodles of flavour here.
Onto the main course now, and we decided to go with the Udang Masak lemak cili api as our first dish. Spicy prawns in coconut milk with a nice creamy texture sat well on the palate, and we had this with plain Jasmine rice, which made it quite tasty. We also tried the Rendang Daging, which was a soft beef stew infused with aromatic spices and coconut milk – another winner in our books. The beef is so soft and flavourful, you will want to eat it by itself without any accompaniments.
We were pretty full by now, with space left over only for some dessert. We first tried the Kuih keria bersama gula Melaka, a sweet potato donut very syrupy and it actually tasted nice despite our initial misgivings. Cendol is shaved ice with Pandan jelly, coconut milk and palm sugar syrup that is quite tasty as well.
The Malaysian food festival is quite a nice place to visit if you want to taste food that is different from the normal ‘Chinese’ food that we eat so often. Plus, the ambience of the ‘Sky’ restaurant with its al fresco seating and water body is a perfect evening time dining experience, whether you go with your family or for a special occasion. And oh – yes, don’t forget to try their specialty cocktails as well!
Meal for 2: ₹3,000++
On till March 1: 12 pm – 11 pm
At Sky, The Residency Towers, T. Nagar