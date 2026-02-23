Malaysian cuisine has always been popular all over Asia because it has a lot of influence from different countries within the region, including a lot of Indian fare. So it was with great delight that we landed up sampling some of the best that Malaysian cuisine has to offer. Chef Fitri, who is from Malaysia, was born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, and his signature style is smoky grills, bold flavours, fiery sambal and much more. A specially curated menu aims to put together some signature dishes.

A truly Asian fare comes as a pop-up to a popular restaurant

We started with the Klasik Malaysia rojak buah, which is a fruit salad with a peanut dressing that has a spicy palm sugar. The taste is ethereal – you get sweet and spicy taste notes on fruits that were a combination of green apple, pineapple and cucumber. It is quite an addictive treat and gives the tongue quite a flavour explosion. We followed this up with the Kerabu udang, which is a prawn salad with spicy honey chilli sauce and assorted greens. If you like seafood, you will absolutely love this as the bare taste of prawns becomes influenced with the salad and a rub of honey chilli sauce. The next starter we had was the Popia Goreng, which were vegetarian spring rolls served with a slightly spicy chilli sauce.