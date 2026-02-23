Experience a pan-Asian journey through local flavours at this Puducherry diner

Tenderloin pho offered contrast. The broth was clear, delicately peppered and had the flavour of meat without heaviness. Silky rice noodles and tenderloin slices absorbed the gentle flavours, while fresh herbs lifted the bowl with brightness.

The Prawn pickled tea salad stood out for its vibrancy. Grilled prawns were firm and sweet, layered over fermented tea leaves, shredded cabbage and crunchy lentils. Roasted quinoa and sesame seeds added bite. We loved how distinctly each ingredient came through, the tea leaves lending a subtle, earthy complexity.

Credits to cocktail Verdant punch for keeping the mood buoyant in between.

From the small plates section, the Grilled banana peppers brought playful sweetness, something we have not tasted before. The plantain mousse filling was smooth and comforting, while the charred exterior added smokiness.

Then came Pork belly skewers. Perfectly rendered fat and tender meat carried aromatic Indian spices before meeting glossy Korean sauces and a whisper of apple and cinnamon. Each bite melted seamlessly in our mouths.

The Ivy gourd dumpling was a unique dish that we got to taste that evening. We would have never imagined the ivy gourd to be in a dumpling form. But it nailed it surprisingly.

For the mains, Beef with black bean sauce delivered bold savouriness. Fermented black beans, soy and ginger created depth, clinging beautifully to the seared beef. Lamb rendang was slow-cooked and fragrant, deeply comforting. We had them with Edamame burnt garlic rice, for added smoky crunch and balance. Meanwhile, the Thai green curry brought aromatic heat.

Dessert felt thoughtfully composed. This Matcha cheesecake, with its gentle earthiness blended well with the pandan jelly, and black sesame ice cream to give away a harmonious finish—without the overpowering of any flavour.

Meal for one: INR 1,600 (including alcohol). 7 pm to 12 am. At Abov, The Residency Towers, Puducherry.