Dive into the layers of cream and nuts of jigarthanda at Chennai’s newest destination

Next came the Basundi with nuts, and what a treat it was. Rich, thick and warm— almost like a warm hug. The nuts added a lovely crunch against the silky reduced milk. We honestly could not stop ourselves from eating this.

The Jigar milk shake followed, and it carried all the soul of the original Jigarthanda with vanilla and caramel in it. Smooth and frothy, it is perfect for those who prefer to have jigarthanda with a twist.

We tried their ice cream next. Raj Bhog ice cream was boldly rich — dense and aromatic, topped with a playful scattering of figs and choco chips. It felt like a celebration in a bowl. Each spoonful was smooth, leaving behind a delicate nuttiness.

We ended with MFJ special falooda, a layered delight of vermicelli, jelly, basil seeds and ice cream. It was beautifully textural and sweet without being cloying. However, this could lean on to the heavier side and could fill up your tummy easily if had alone.

Prices start from INR 100. At Madurai Famous Jigarthanda, Palavakkam.