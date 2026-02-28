Sip and wind down at this latest Madras-inspired cocktail bar in Chennai

If the usual cocktail bar scene feels a little too frantic, The Quarter offers a far gentler rhythm. No blaring lights, no elbow-to-elbow chaos. Just moody lighting, carefully crafted interiors, and an atmosphere that nudges you to unwind. After a long day at work, this place seems to be the right place to be at.

All you need to know about The Quarter in Chennai

Before anything else arrived, focaccia breads were set down as nibbles. What impressed us was the infusion of vadu mangai in these breads and the variety of dips that included garlic butter, gongura, and podi flavours.

We got things going with their bestseller, Mukkani. The gin-forward cocktail was fruity and playful with the hints of jackfruit, banana, and mango.

We snacked on Mount Road mutton rolls on the sides. Featuring minced mutton masala on top of curry leaf butter puff with cheese dust, this dish made way for the local flavours to shine.