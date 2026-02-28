Sip and wind down at this latest Madras-inspired cocktail bar in Chennai

If the usual cocktail bar scene feels a little too frantic, The Quarter offers a far gentler rhythm. No blaring lights, no elbow-to-elbow chaos. Just moody lighting, carefully crafted interiors, and an atmosphere that nudges you to unwind. After a long day at work, this place seems to be the right place to be at.
Before anything else arrived, focaccia breads were set down as nibbles. What impressed us was the infusion of vadu mangai in these breads and the variety of dips that included garlic butter, gongura, and podi flavours.
We got things going with their bestseller, Mukkani. The gin-forward cocktail was fruity and playful with the hints of jackfruit, banana, and mango.
We snacked on Mount Road mutton rolls on the sides. Featuring minced mutton masala on top of curry leaf butter puff with cheese dust, this dish made way for the local flavours to shine.
Parippu podi arichini arrived next, and this one surprised us. Crisp on the outside, the rice fritters revealed a soft, almost risotto-like ghee rice centre. Seasoned with inhouse paruppu podi, garlic, and curry leaf, it was served over a creamy tomato thokku base.
Then arrived Biriyani, not on a plate but in a glass. Yes, you read that right! Curiosity got the better of us. Bourbon blended with biriyani masala, vetiver, citrus, and milk created a fragrant, spiced, and luxuriously smooth sip. It evoked the comfort of Madras’ favourite dish in the most unexpected manner.
Podi prawn uthappams became a favourite instantly. Mini uthappams topped with gunpowder prawns, lemon aioli, and papaya chutney delivered punchy, balanced bites that we kept reaching for.
The Mylapore degree cocktail followed, a cultured mix of vodka, amaro, filter coffee, wine reduction, citrus and milk. Strong yet smooth, it tasted like filter coffee had decided to put on a tuxedo.
Chicken 65 sliders were as good as promised. Juicy southern fried chicken, curry leaf aioli, and pickled onions nestled in toasted lemon brioche buns made for indulgent, satisfying mouthfuls.
Must admit that the small bites served here are quite unique and different from the usuals. One such is Beetroot poriyal muttabal.This surprised us with its earthy sweetness, coconut pearls, and crisp curry leaf lavash, while Toddywalla & co cleverly married tequila with fermented coconut water, pickle and citrus, nodding confidently to Keralam’s toddy culture.
Dessert sealed the evening. Peanut, chocolate coconut and crunch combined creamy peanut butter mousse, crunchy praline, chocolate, and coconut ganache with a delicate brandy snap. It tasted indulgently familiar, reminiscent of Reese’s, yet elegantly plated.
Meal for two: INR 3,000++. 6 pm to 12 am. At The Quarter, The Savera, Mylapore, Chennai.
