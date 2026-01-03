Embrace traditional Tamil favourites at this Chennai restaurant

Starters kept the mood playful. The Nei podi cholam paniyaram, made with red millet, came shaped like tiny paniyarams, lightly spiced, and served with a sauce made up of curry leaf, yoghurt, and mashed potato. The Maa inji masala bonda looked like a regular bonda but surprised us with the taste of mango ginger inside—tangy, earthy, and satisfying. Poricha vendakkai followed, bringing a familiar, home-style crunch that needed no embellishment.

The mains were where Cookgramam truly took it home. The Seeraga samba kaikari biriyani was fragrant and balanced, the tiny grains carrying spice without heaviness, and paired well with kathirikai masala and cooling raita. We also tried the Thenga pal sadam—rice cooked in coconut milk with vegetables — gentle, comforting, and quietly luxurious. These were served alongside Paruppu urundai kuzhambu, which featured lentils in a ball.

If you are into thalis, then they have that too. After the nourishing starters and mains, we could only manage to sip through the thick and smooth Thovayal kanji and a few spoonfuls of rice and accompaniments from the Saiva virundhu platter. We, however, regretted not being able to experience the thali to our heart’s content.

This was followed by the desserts, which stayed true to the theme of tradition. Kummaayam was rich and slow-cooked, while Akkaravadisal delivered pure temple-style comfort, sweet without excess.

Meal for two: INR 1,500. 11 am to 11 pm. At Cookgramam, Anna Nagar.