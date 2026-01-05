From Vadapalani to WTC: This Chennai favourite diner finds a calmer, sharper second home

The Kozhi melagu rasam followed, light in body but full in flavour. This thin chicken soup carried gentle heat from pepper and warming spices, with mint lifting the finish. It was soothing rather than showy.

The Tandoori ratan platter brought tandoor chicken and seafood together. Juicy tandoori chicken, softly spiced malai chicken tikka, flaky athish fish tikka, and well-cooked tandoori prawns arrived with mint chutney and salad. Each piece was distinct, the marinades restrained, and the char balanced. You can, in fact, notice the differences in each of them rather than rushing through them.

Between courses, we tried the Mighty Mai Tai mocktail. With orange and pineapple juices at the forefront, rounded by almond syrup and a hint of grenadine, it was bright and easy to drink, doing its job of refreshing without demanding attention.

For the main course, the Railway chicken curry felt rooted in memory. Served with roti, the gravy was gently spiced, the chicken tender, the flavours straightforward and comforting. We ended with Elaneer payasam for desserts, light and clean, with the tender coconut flavour coming through naturally. It closed the meal on a calm note.

Meal for two: INR 1,600++. 11 am to 11 pm. At Salt- Indian Restaurant, Brigade World Trade Center, Perungudi, Chennai.