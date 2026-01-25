Your favourite dishes get an aesthetic makeover at this new Chennai café

The Grilled rosemary chicken followed, and this was comfort done right—herb-marinated and grilled just enough to retain its juiciness. The chicken carried the gentle fragrance of rosemary without overpowering the palate. Served along with boiled vegetables and creamy mashed potato, it was straightforward, well-balanced, and satisfying in a familiar way.

Our clear favourite of the evening was, however, the Beef chimichurri. Grilled beef, layered with a zesty herb garlic sauce, it delivered a beautiful mix of flavours. There was a slight sweetness from the sauce but that was balanced well with the meat.

The Cigaro chicken was another highlight. These crisp cigar rolls were stuffed with a flavourful chicken filling and freshly made mozzarella.

Alongside its regular menu, the café also offers a limited-edition Pongal special menu, which we sampled briefly. The whole menu was a sweet surprise for us (quite literally!).

The Milagu pongal was pure comfort, simple, and reminiscent of veettu saapadu. The Sakkarai pongal creme brûlée brought a clever traditional twist to the classic dessert, while the Strawberry kheer felt celebratory and creamy. The Jaggery latte delivered warmth in every sip, and the Sakkarai pongal infused cupcake packed Pongal joy into a single bite.

Meal for two: INR 1,000. 12 pm to 12 am. At Cafe Yelove, Anna Nagar, Chennai.