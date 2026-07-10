This is the bao menu Chennai shouldn’t miss

There is a version of hotel bar food that exists purely to justify the drinks menu. Steam and Spice, Vintage Bank’s limited bao festival at Hilton Chennai, is not that. The bar’s unhurried atmosphere suits a menu built around eight steamed lotus flour baos, each paired with its own house kimchi and optional cocktail. Everything arrives neat, contained and easy to eat. The menu moves across vegetarian and non-vegetarian with equal ambition, and the best dish on the table sits firmly on the vegetarian side.

From crispy tofu to tempura prawns, every steamed bun arrives with a kimchi designed to complete the story

The Crispy silken tofu and hass avocado bao is the one. Panko-crusted silken tofu, a sweet ginger soy reduction, a quick cucumber sesame kimchi alongside it. Ours arrived without the avocado, which by the menu’s own description should have been there, and we noticed. But the tofu was executed so well, the crispiness holding properly even after the bao had been assembled and rested, that the absence did not derail the dish. We could have spent the entire evening at this one bao and felt the night was well spent.