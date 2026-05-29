One of Chennai’s favourites gets a second chapter

Six years is a long time in this city’s restaurant scene. So when Black Orchid decided to expand from its original outpost to Anna Nagar, there was an expectation attached. The philosophy they carry into this new space is one of restraint, precision, and what they call understated luxury. And by the end of the night, it had made its case.
By the last bite, the philosophy had spoken for itself. And walking out, you understand exactly what they meant.
We started with the Classic wild mushroom soup, and it was the right call. Silky, deeply earthy, a little cream floating on top. Then came the Bo creamy maki, with cream cheese, cucumber, asparagus, and avocado rolled up with a tempura crunch that kept things lively.
We tried two sashimis next. The salmon was the star. Translucent, cold, each slice holding its own weight on the tongue. The tuna, unfortunately, tasted off.
The Pachha meen fry surprised us personally. We are not overly fond of fish, but this preparation was well-marinated and confident, and we ate more of it than we expected to. That says something.
The BOBPC chicken arrived next, black pepper, chilli, and peanut all clamouring together, and it worked.
The Tori maki was the dish of the night. Crumb-fried chicken, tanuki, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo. Every bite is a small negotiation between crunch and heat and sweetness, and it tips in your favour every single time. If you go, order this.
Then came the Malabar prawn curry. Rich, coastal, familiar in all the ways that make you homesick for a kitchen you may not even have. Paired with flaky parotta, this is the kind of food you think about on the drive home. We would come back for this alone.
The bar held its own. The Eunoia, a vodka-vermouth-orange combination finished with rose and cherry blossom, was elegant and light. It’s A Movie Time was the opposite of that. Butter popcorn fat-washed bourbon, honey syrup, and aromatic bitters. Indulgent and a little ridiculous in the best way. But our favourite was the Shibui, layered with Toki, yuzu, matcha, and vanilla. Sweet in all the right ways, it balanced citrus and creaminess beautifully, making it a cocktail you’d want to linger over.
Meal for two: Rs 2,900++ . From 12 am to 11.30 pm on weekends and 6 pm to 11.30 pm on weekdays. At Black Orchid, Anna Nagar.
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
X: @ShivaniIllakiya
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