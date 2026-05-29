One of Chennai’s favourites gets a second chapter

Six years is a long time in this city’s restaurant scene. So when Black Orchid decided to expand from its original outpost to Anna Nagar, there was an expectation attached. The philosophy they carry into this new space is one of restraint, precision, and what they call understated luxury. And by the end of the night, it had made its case.

Chennai’s favourite pan-Asian restobar opens another address

By the last bite, the philosophy had spoken for itself. And walking out, you understand exactly what they meant.

We started with the Classic wild mushroom soup, and it was the right call. Silky, deeply earthy, a little cream floating on top. Then came the Bo creamy maki, with cream cheese, cucumber, asparagus, and avocado rolled up with a tempura crunch that kept things lively.

We tried two sashimis next. The salmon was the star. Translucent, cold, each slice holding its own weight on the tongue. The tuna, unfortunately, tasted off.