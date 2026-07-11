A few days, one residency, and the most beautiful dim sum in Chennai

Fresh noodles are pulled to order, broths simmer away in different stages of becoming, and plates are assembled with the precision of a team that knows exactly what it is doing. Tickets are checked one last time before every dish leaves the pass. Nearly every surface bears a CAUTION HOT SURFACE sign, a fitting warning for a kitchen that runs hot in every sense. For a limited-time residency, Pan Asian at ITC Grand Chola has welcomed Yi Jing, the acclaimed Chinese restaurant from ITC Kohenur, bringing its celebrated repertoire to Chennai.

Best Chinese fine dining pop-up in Chennai right now

We sat down and ordered widely, and the first thing that landed on the table immediately set the register for everything that followed.

The truffle and edamame dim sum arrives shaped like edamame pods and filled with an edamame-flavoured cream cheese that is richer and more layered than the exterior suggests. It is insane in the best possible way. The visual conceit is precise and the flavour delivers on it completely. This one does not need any further description. Just order it.