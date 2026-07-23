Chef Deepa launches authentic Punjabi breakfast menu in Chennai

Mention Punjabi cuisine and we’re instantly transported to sarson ke khet, bustling dhabas and aloo parathas glistening with dollops of ghee. Call it our Bollywood-induced nostalgia or the years spent growing up in North India, but Punjabi food has always held a special place in our hearts.

Chef Deepa brings traditional Punjabi breakfast to Chennai

So, when Chef Deepa unveiled her new Punjabi breakfast menu for namma Chennai, it felt like a little slice of Amritsar had found its way south. Punjabi breakfasts aren’t known for doing things by halves, and this menu stays true to that spirit. It’s rich, comforting and as generous as a Punjabi host insisting you have ‘just one more’.