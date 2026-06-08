From kadala mittai French toast to savoury waffles: This Chennai cafe reinvents breakfast in Chennai

If your idea of breakfast has started to feel a little predictable, The Mayflower Cafe’s newly launched breakfast menu is worth a look.
We went in curious. Our eyes went straight to the savoury waffles section while going through their menu and finally settled for the Paneer burji and bujia. It arrived as a spiced scrambled paneer situation on a crisp waffle base, finished with crunchy sev. The waffle leaned slightly on the softer side, which is not entirely a flaw, but a crispier base would have given the dish more contrast. What saved it entirely was the pomegranate, which balanced the savoury elements with a freshness. A spicy mayo alongside added a good kick throughout.
The Tomato shakshuka was a pleasant slow burn—eggs simmered in a spiced tomato sauce with warm buttery bread alongside. The longer we ate, the more the flavour opened up.
The Appam and stew with prawn was a well-assembled plate. The appams were soft and laced. However, we felt the appam lacked the usual degree of sweetness. But it went well with the stew, which was creamy and generously portioned with pieces of prawn and vegetables.
The Arrabiatta bowl was yet another tomato-based dish that we enjoyed. Saucy grilled chicken, a poached egg and grilled vegetables sitting on a tomato gravy, served alongside sourdough bread was good enough to mop through everything on offer. A filling, satisfying bowl in short.
If you wish to make your breakfast a slightly sweeter option, then you must try their Kadala mittai French toast. Brioche bread, soft enough to yield under a fork, and topped with a peanut brittle crunch brought texture without overpowering the dish. The kadalai mittai flavour was present but measured, which is the right call. A scoop of vanilla ice cream on top brought everything together.
The Salted caramel and peanut crunch waffle, on the other hand, was a well-executed waffle. Sometimes a dish earns its place on a menu by doing exactly what it says it will, and this one did. The salted caramel ice cream and the waffle were like a marriage made in heaven.
We finished with a cold coffee. Cleared the palate, refreshed the table and gave us a moment to appreciate everything that came before it.
Meal for two: INR 900++. 7 am to 11 am. At the Poes Garden and ECR outlets of The Mayflower Cafe.
Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
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