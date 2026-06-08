From kadala mittai French toast to savoury waffles: This Chennai cafe reinvents breakfast in Chennai

If you wish to make your breakfast a slightly sweeter option, then you must try their Kadala mittai French toast. Brioche bread, soft enough to yield under a fork, and topped with a peanut brittle crunch brought texture without overpowering the dish. The kadalai mittai flavour was present but measured, which is the right call. A scoop of vanilla ice cream on top brought everything together.

The Salted caramel and peanut crunch waffle, on the other hand, was a well-executed waffle. Sometimes a dish earns its place on a menu by doing exactly what it says it will, and this one did. The salted caramel ice cream and the waffle were like a marriage made in heaven.

We finished with a cold coffee. Cleared the palate, refreshed the table and gave us a moment to appreciate everything that came before it.

Meal for two: INR 900++. 7 am to 11 am. At the Poes Garden and ECR outlets of The Mayflower Cafe.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @Appurvaa_