Street flavours of Tangra and Park Street, now on a fine-dining plate in Chennai

The Westin Chennai has been making a habit of taking its diners somewhere new each week—Kerala on Wednesdays and Southeast Asia on Fridays. We joined them on a Thursday, which meant Kolkata was on the menu. The Tangra to Park Street festival takes its cues from the city’s famous Chinatown in Tangra and the lively spirit of Park Street, bringing Indo-Chinese classics and Bengali comfort food together under one roof. We went along to see how it held up. The short answer is well, with a few honest observations along the way.
The dumplings were our first stop and a natural starting point. The Vegetarian momos were straightforward and satisfying, steamed and well-filled with vegetables. However, the Crystal dumpling was the one that earned the most attention, its beetroot wrapper giving it a soft, mushy texture and a gentle sweetness that set it apart from the usual.
We then moved to the Chinatown classics. The Chowmein was properly wok-tossed with a good smoky depth that made it far more interesting than it might have been. We followed it with the Tangra chilli chicken, which arrived bold in flavour and well-spiced in the Tangra style. Our only note was that the oil felt a little too present, sitting slightly heavily and pulling focus from what was otherwise a good dish. Moreover, the underlying flavour was there and is worth dialling into.
The Chicken kathi roll was one of the more enjoyable plates of the evening. Well-seasoned filling, a soft wrap and a satisfying bite all the way through. The Bengali tawa fish fry with pomfret was crisp and flaky, the kind of straightforward fish dish that is difficult to fault when done correctly. The Tawa prawns had a good spiced crust and a generous char that we appreciated.
A detour to the Puchka station added a playful, interactive break to the meal that we were glad for.
The next stop was the Bengali flavours. The buffet spread felt warm, considered and confident. We started with the Bengali sweet rice pulao that offered a fragrant yet slightly sweet note to the savoury courses that we had.
The Murgir jhol was a light chicken curry that carried a homely quality. The Dahi katla was our standout. The yoghurt sauce carrying a gentle tang balanced the fish beautifully. The Aloo posto was earthy and nutty, the poppy seed base giving it a richness that lingered pleasantly.
The Fish kobiraj, crumb-fried and generous, crisp throughout, was a natural fit alongside the rest of the Bengali spread.
Across the board, we felt the festival offered a decent tribute to the flavours from the two distinct culinary traditions.
Available every Thursday. Meal for one: INR 2,600++. 7 pm to10.30 pm. At Seasonal Tales, The Westin Chennai, Velachery.