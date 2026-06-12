Street flavours of Tangra and Park Street, now on a fine-dining plate in Chennai

The Westin Chennai has been making a habit of taking its diners somewhere new each week—Kerala on Wednesdays and Southeast Asia on Fridays. We joined them on a Thursday, which meant Kolkata was on the menu. The Tangra to Park Street festival takes its cues from the city’s famous Chinatown in Tangra and the lively spirit of Park Street, bringing Indo-Chinese classics and Bengali comfort food together under one roof. We went along to see how it held up. The short answer is well, with a few honest observations along the way.

The dumplings were our first stop and a natural starting point. The Vegetarian momos were straightforward and satisfying, steamed and well-filled with vegetables. However, the Crystal dumpling was the one that earned the most attention, its beetroot wrapper giving it a soft, mushy texture and a gentle sweetness that set it apart from the usual.