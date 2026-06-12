The Andhra comeback that fixes the room, not the soul of the kitchen

On the biriyani front, the Hyderabadi chicken biriyani is well put together and solid. But the Nellore mutton biriyani is the one. What was once served as mutton pieces added on top has been reworked into a proper dum style, and the difference is significant: the meat flavour has fully seeped into the rice, and the whole thing is more cohesive, more rounded, more itself.

The Ragi mudde and fish curry are a non-negotiable. The mudde arrives dense and warm, with the fish curry sharp and tangy alongside it, and together this combination has no business being improved upon and thankfully is not. The Paruppu podi rice is the comfort order, simple and right. Dessert is Kasi halwa, white pumpkin cooked down with raisins and cashews, mild and honest and a quiet ending to a loud meal.

Meal for two: Rs 2,600++. From 11.30 am to 4 pm and 7 pm and 11 pm. At Pulusu Ruchulu, Anna Nagar.

Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com

X: @ShivaniIllakiya