Funday everyday at this newly renovated Chennai eatery

No guesses on this one – Sundays’ at Anna Nagar has just got a new look and boy, are we glad. This has been our of our more favourite places to visit and the fresh new looks mean an incentive to hang out even more here. The new look is more vibrant and upmarket – the new wooden flooring not only adds a touch of premiumness but gives a whole new pizzazz to the new décor. Of course, Sundays is known for its cocktails and food offerings, so we decided to try some things that are different and are a specialty of this place.
The chilli beef is a Sundays signature dish and this time too it did not disappoint us. Made with green chillies, ginger, garlic, onions, capsicum, soy sauce, red chilli sauce, tomato ketchup, and vinegar, this was great tasting and paired very well with our first drink – Tropical Sundays. This is made with Beefeater gin, combined with Absolut vodka, Bacardi and sugarcane juice, all combined in a tender coconut with the water. Although it sounds very alcoholic, this is actually quite a refreshing drink and ideal for lazy Sunday afternoons. Our next appetiser was Peri peri chicken tenders, chicken strips marinated in garlic, onion powder, and paprika, then deep fried for a nice, crunchy taste and especially tasty with the given honey-mustard sauce.
For our mains, we started with another favourite – the Mangalore ghee roast prawns. The meat was soft, with that wonderful flavour of a rich, indulgent, and slightly glossy, dry-ish gravy. Kashmiri red chillies are used for the vibrant red color without making the dish excessively spicy, while a complex mix of coriander seeds, cumin, black peppercorns, fennel, cloves, and fenugreek seeds keep the flavour on the edge. We paired this with Neer dosa – the thin, lacy rice crepes add a delicate touch to an otherwise complex dish. Our cocktail of choice here was a very refreshing Watermelon sugar, which had Absolut, cranberry and passionfruit with jalapeno brine to give a hint of sharpness. This is also a very relaxing, fresh cocktail.
We cannot come to Sundays and not have their mutton chukka. More popular as an appetiser than a main dish, in this case it consists of tender pieces of mutton made with caramelised onions, ginger, garlic, and a blend of aromatic spices. The mutton was soft, flavourful and the spices left a lingering taste in your mouth, which could be addressed only with a cocktail.
Any place that can make a good Old Fashioned needs to be commended and Sundays does this very well. Bourbon, sugar and bitters is a delicate combination and this one here tasted just brilliant, meaning the bar keep was a good hand. Our final dish of the day was spaghetti with meat balls. What we like about it here is that they make it slightly differently using the more robust Romesco sauce, that uses red peppers in addition to the traditional tomatoes. This gives the sauce a distinct savoury and smoky flavour which goes delightfully well with the spicy meatballs.
There are a large number of vegetarian options available at Sundays as well. What the restopub does manage to do quite well is combine innovative cocktails with food that keep the buzz going, as menus and drinks keep rotating. Now, with an improved décor, this has surely become one of the best places to dine out in Chennai.
Meal for 2: ₹2,000++
12 pm – 11pm
At Sundays, Anna Nagar East