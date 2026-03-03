Funday everyday at this newly renovated Chennai eatery

We cannot come to Sundays and not have their mutton chukka. More popular as an appetiser than a main dish, in this case it consists of tender pieces of mutton made with caramelised onions, ginger, garlic, and a blend of aromatic spices. The mutton was soft, flavourful and the spices left a lingering taste in your mouth, which could be addressed only with a cocktail.

Any place that can make a good Old Fashioned needs to be commended and Sundays does this very well. Bourbon, sugar and bitters is a delicate combination and this one here tasted just brilliant, meaning the bar keep was a good hand. Our final dish of the day was spaghetti with meat balls. What we like about it here is that they make it slightly differently using the more robust Romesco sauce, that uses red peppers in addition to the traditional tomatoes. This gives the sauce a distinct savoury and smoky flavour which goes delightfully well with the spicy meatballs.

There are a large number of vegetarian options available at Sundays as well. What the restopub does manage to do quite well is combine innovative cocktails with food that keep the buzz going, as menus and drinks keep rotating. Now, with an improved décor, this has surely become one of the best places to dine out in Chennai.

Meal for 2: ₹2,000++

12 pm – 11pm

At Sundays, Anna Nagar East