The soboro alone is reason enough to visit this new Chennai café

We started, as instructed, with the Soboro. If there is one thing you must know about this place before you visit, it is this: the Soboro is the reason to come. A soft bun, baked in-house every morning, with milk cream pooled at the bottom, butter and condensed milk layered through with browned sugar glazed on top. It is the poor man’s tres leches and the rich man’s kova bun simultaneously, and it is bound to vanish from your table really fast. “Our Soboro is our hero product,” Muzammil says, “and it really represents what Buff is all about.”

Next came the Chicken tikka UFO bun, which is exactly what it sounds like and better than you are imagining. Mellow spices, succulent chicken, cheese, ketchup and onions, clamped together at the edges so nothing escapes, with sesame seeds dotted only in the centre of the bun in a detail that is quietly adorable. Then the Spider pie, a chicken roll built like a Swiss roll, so that every single bite carries the same ratio of filling to bun. It is an engineering decision masquerading as a snack, and it works.