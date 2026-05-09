Chef Harish Rao reinvents South Indian coastal cuisine at Coastal Soirée

One of the standout dishes was the Roti Canai with tawa chicken and kachumber salad. Inspired by the flaky flatbread popular in South India, the flatbread arrived beautifully crisp and layered, its buttery folds soaking up rich chicken gravy. The succulent pieces of chicken rested atop what Chef Harish described simply as a reimagined salna, the familiar Tamil-style gravy often paired with parotta. The accompanying kachumber salad added freshness and crunch, balancing the richness of the dish. “The idea was to focus on our own cuisine, which has a myriad of flavours. I am a local boy after all,” the chef remarked, and the sentiment was evident in every bite.

The meal opened with Kozhi Saaru, a deeply comforting spiced chicken broth served alongside grilled chicken skewers. Light yet flavourful, the broth carried the warmth and depth of a slow-cooked Kozhi kuzhambu saaru, evoking memories of home-cooked meals and grandmother’s recipes. The grilled chicken, delicately charred, added texture and smokiness to the dish, and we highly recommend this one. The chicken pieces were so succulent that we couldn’t just stop at one.

For vegetarians, the Coconut Milk Rasam offered an inventive reinterpretation of a South Indian staple. Instead of the usual peppery tamarind broth, this version incorporated the mellow sweetness of coconut milk, paired with a silky coconut panna cotta and charred cherry tomatoes. The result was delicate, aromatic and unexpectedly elegant.

Among the starters, the Curry Leaf Pesto Snapper with Kokum Rasa stood out for its layered coastal flavours. The snapper was cooked just right, retaining its delicate texture, while the curry leaf pesto lent herbaceous depth. The kokum rasa, tart and lightly spiced, cut through the richness beautifully.

When the dish arrived, the chef simply asked us to take a spoonful and waited, almost mischievously, for our reaction. Just as we were admiring the beautifully delicate texture of the snapper, he revealed the twist. The fish had never seen heat. Completely raw, the preparation had begun nearly ten hours earlier, allowing the snapper to slowly absorb the flavours of the curry leaf marinade. So beautifully cured was the fish that there was not the slightest hint of it being uncooked. A definite standout of the day.