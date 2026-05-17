Modern plates, rich biryanis, and nostalgic desserts land at Chennai's newest Tamil dining hotspot

The starters arrived with considerably more drama. The Kozhi taka taka came in a vivid orange, bold in colour and just as bold on the palate—punchy, well-spiced and the sort of dish that gets the table talking. The Turkish prawns followed and turned heads immediately. Prawns wrapped in crisp fried kunafa, it is the kind of fusion idea that sounds risky and tastes brilliant. The crunch against the juicy prawn inside was a genuinely enjoyable combination.

The Original mutton chukka, however, was our favourite among the starters. Melt-in-mouth mutton, cooked low and slow with a spice and ghee combination that was deeply satisfying. We ate it slowly and appreciated every bite.

The rice plates that followed were a proper spread. The Meen soru arrived as a complete meal in itself, rice served with chunky ayala (mackerel) fry, meen kuzhambu, and raita on the side. It was well-balanced, flavourful and the kind of plate that demands your full attention.