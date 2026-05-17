Modern plates, rich biryanis, and nostalgic desserts land at Chennai's newest Tamil dining hotspot

If Tamil cuisine with a clever twist is what you are after, then Madras Machan’s might be what you are looking for. We went to their latest outlet in T Nagar with good appetites and an open mind, and the place wasted absolutely no time in making us feel welcome.
Things began on a humble, heartwarming note with the Nandu rasam. Thin, fragrant and spiked with minced crab and spices, it was simple, honest, and a very good way to ease into the meal.
The starters arrived with considerably more drama. The Kozhi taka taka came in a vivid orange, bold in colour and just as bold on the palate—punchy, well-spiced and the sort of dish that gets the table talking. The Turkish prawns followed and turned heads immediately. Prawns wrapped in crisp fried kunafa, it is the kind of fusion idea that sounds risky and tastes brilliant. The crunch against the juicy prawn inside was a genuinely enjoyable combination.
The Original mutton chukka, however, was our favourite among the starters. Melt-in-mouth mutton, cooked low and slow with a spice and ghee combination that was deeply satisfying. We ate it slowly and appreciated every bite.
The rice plates that followed were a proper spread. The Meen soru arrived as a complete meal in itself, rice served with chunky ayala (mackerel) fry, meen kuzhambu, and raita on the side. It was well-balanced, flavourful and the kind of plate that demands your full attention.
The Machan’s mutton biriyani was cooked in seeraka samba rice and arrived with dalcha alongside. Fragrant, generously portioned and deeply flavoured, it was everything a good biriyani should be. The Chicken biriyani held to its own distinct flavours with brinjal salna alongside it. The salna added a tangy, robust edge that complemented the rice beautifully.
Dessert arrived and immediately raised the bar. The Elaneer payasam was smooth, lightly sweet, and refreshingly cool, a gentle close to a hefty meal. But then came the Paruthi paal halwa, and everything changed. Made from cottonseed milk and clearly the result of a day’s patient work in the kitchen, it was rich, dense and indulgent in the very best way. It broke our resolve completely and we finished every last bit without a trace of guilt.
Meal for two: INR 1,200. 11 am to 11 pm. At Madras Machan’s, T Nagar, Chennai.