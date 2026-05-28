A sun-kissed seasonal showcase bringing summer’s finest fruit to the table

If summer had a flavour, it would be mango. And at Ciclo Café, that flavour has been given a full, thoughtful showcase through their Mango Fest, centred on the lush Sindhura variety. We got into the mango groove without wasting much time.

Elevating the classic Indian summer fruit across sweet and savory plates

We tasted the Mango smoothie bowl first. Thick and vividly golden, the blend of ripe mango and honey was cooling and clean, topped with crunchy granola, strawberries and fresh mango pieces. Each spoonful delivered contrast, creamy against crisp, sweet against gently tart. It was nourishing yet not that heavy.