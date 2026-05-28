A sun-kissed seasonal showcase bringing summer’s finest fruit to the table

If summer had a flavour, it would be mango. And at Ciclo Café, that flavour has been given a full, thoughtful showcase through their Mango Fest, centred on the lush Sindhura variety. We got into the mango groove without wasting much time.
We tasted the Mango smoothie bowl first. Thick and vividly golden, the blend of ripe mango and honey was cooling and clean, topped with crunchy granola, strawberries and fresh mango pieces. Each spoonful delivered contrast, creamy against crisp, sweet against gently tart. It was nourishing yet not that heavy.
To further shake things up, we tried the Mango thickshake that elevated the pulpy and sweet flavour of the fruit. Made with ripe mangoes, chilled milk, and mango ice cream, the thickshake was hearty to say the least.
The real intrigue of the menu lay in the savoury plates. The Piri piri paneer and mango sticky rice combined basil sticky rice, creamy yoghurt, grilled peppers and piri piri paneer with a bright mango salsa. The fruit lifted the spices rather than softening them. There was warmth, tang and a gentle sweetness running through the plate. The non-vegetarian version of it echoed this structure but with tender chicken and soft-boiled eggs adding depth.
We paused for the Mango sorbet, which was straightforward and satisfying. Smooth, fruity and lightly tangy, it cut through the lingering spice and reset the palate beautifully. The Mango ice cream was equally good with the fruit flavour not overpowering the creamy base.
The final indulgence, Mango tres leches , was smooth as a cloud. The sponge soaked up creamy mango milk, staying soft without collapsing. Fresh mango cubes on top brought brightness to each bite.
INR 175 onwards. Available at all Ciclo outlets in Chennai and Puducherry.