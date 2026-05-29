A cosy new Chennai spot for sushi and cocktails

Koiro doesn’t waste space, and that’s precisely its charm. The room is compact but layered thoughtfully, with a softly lit geometric ceiling and monochrome panels that subtly reference East Asian landscapes. Beige upholstered chairs and sleek black tables keep the aesthetic clean and contemporary, while the low lighting gives the space an easy intimacy that makes you want to stay awhile.

Sushi, cocktails, and cheesecake shine at this Chennai spot

We started with the Tom yum soup and it did what a good tom yum should. Generous chicken, lemongrass cutting through cleanly, heat that stayed on the lips a beat longer than expected. A solid start. Then came the Crab meat spicy egg drop soup, and the table went quiet. The sweetness of the crab comes through first, the umami follows, and bird’s eye chilli drops in occasionally to remind you it’s there.