Chennai-based restaurant Wasabi offers an exciting range of Japanese signatures

If there is one thing that all the industries have learnt during the pandemic, it is that adapting to change is the key to success. Couple and business partners, Atreya and Reema Tiwari who launched their restobar BFF early last year, have indeed mastered that concept. A few months ago, they redesigned the sprawling double storied establishment to include a fun and refreshing Club XO on the top floor that has a great party vibe. And then, a fortnight ago, the ground floor was re-imagined as a chic Japanese restaurant called Wasabi, offering an elegant dining option in Alwarpet.

Sushi platter at Wasabi

Soup story

We visited the 70-seater last week and settled at the teppanyaki counter sipping on some non alcoholic hot toddy from the bar, in preparation of the meal we saw being expertly tossed on the grill. We started with cubes of chicken drenched in a sweet chilli sauce accompanied with some roasted peppers and vegetables. The succulent pieces of meat brought a comfortable lull to our conversation and the piquant sauce was noted for a repeat order. Alongside, we savoured a spicy Tom Yum chicken soup that was exactly what the doctor ordered. Warm and delicious, the lemon grass and galangal was dialed down and the broth was a welcome and gentle Pan-Asian comfort food.

Fresh oysters at Wasabi



Meat me halfway

The choice of meats available here take the menu up a few notches with baby octopus, squid and fresh oysters on the menu. Meanwhile, the sushi platter is resplendent with equal portions of meats and vegetables. We tucked into a wide range of nigiri including tuna, prawns and salmon. The pretty caviar topped one and the Tori Tempura Crunch Rolls were our favourites from the spread. For mains we tried the Yaki Udon that saw flat noodles tossed in a delectable sauce and topped with pieces of fried fish. The mixed vegetable garlic sticky Yakimeshi went perfectly well with the juicy tenderloin from the teppanyaki grill. Too stuffed to accommodate dessert, we promise to be back another day!



Course of action

Do note their pre-planned seven-course meal, Wasabi Teppan (INR 1,600 onwards) that offers both veg and non-veg options, and includes soup, salad, mains and a dessert.You get to choose the meat of your choice, while the veg line- up includes tofu from the grill and Niniku rice.

