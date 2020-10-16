Chocolate tears

Tarush Ramdas has always had a soft spot for the Madras Crocodile Bank — so when the youngster started his ice cream venture, Get the Scoop_by Tarush, it was just a matter of time that he created a customized flavor to support his favorite wildlife trust. All proceeds from the sale of his newest flavor, Crocodile Tears (Dark chocolate sea salt) at INR 750 for 500 ml — go toward the cause. This silky chocolate ice cream is stuffed with crisp and salty chocolate thins. DM on Instagram to order.

Mojito magic

Bhavna Arya who is known for her alcohol-infused ice cream flavors via her brand Intox has two new ones on the way in November. Old Monk Chocolate Brownie (INR 900 for half litre) gives you a strong hit of that spirit in your first spoonful. This flavor is decadent and oh-so sinful, made with Indian-origin chocolate and textured with bits of homemade brownie. The second flavor is a subtle but refreshing Lemon Mojito sorbet (INR 600 for half litre) which we sampled minus the vodka. But hey, if you’re looking for a party in a scoop – this is where it’s at! Available online.

Cake walk

Shradha Lulla is known for her scrumptious ice cream cakes. This week, her brand Shradha Lulla Gourmet Desserts launches a Rum & Raisin flavor. The dessert screams celebration — with a delicate filigiri of dark chocolate fencing and festively garnished with raisins. The ice cream, laced headily with the spirit, is layered between pillow soft layers of sponge. At INR 1,250 onwards for half kilogram ice cream cakes. DM on Instagram.

Miso happy!

Deepak Suresh has a delectable new flavor for us this weekend. Promising umami notes, the all-new Miso Caramel from Amadora Gourmet Ice Cream is all about that coveted balance between sweet and salty. 125 ml at INR 220, delivery available.

Assorted ice-creams, photo credit: Brooke Lark on Unsplash