Milo. Malted milk. And soon on the menu — Kinder Joy. The Table’s brand new ice cream store rolls out scoops of nostalgia. And the sentiment is confirmed when we get on the phone with chef and owner Shriram Rajendran. “This is my childhood dream menu,” he says. And it doesn’t stop with beverages and chocolate. Look out for the Rose and Pistachio which is familiar, but might take a minute to identify. “It’s an elevated, more elegant version of the streetside rose milk we had growing up,” the 31-year-old jogs our memory...



His 250 sq foot takeaway store off Chamiers Road in Chennai is the first of 10 more in the pipeline over the next four months. This will include outlets in Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Puducherry as well.

Alphonso mango





These scoops are indulgent and creamy, incorporating Elle & Vire whipping cream, from France. And the entire menu is eggless — which we are told by the chef who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in London, makes for more expensive making charges but an all-round better flavour quotient.

Beyond the scoop

• Sundaes

• Dessert jars

• Brownies

• 70% Belgian Callebaut hot chocolate



Chocolate enthusiasts can look out for four options including an addictive Belgian Chocolate and a comparatively healthier whey protein-infused variant with 50 percent less sugar. Fruity flavours like the impressive Alphonso mango are made with real fruit and no artificial colouring or essence. And with new flavours planned to be rolled out every week, we wonder out loud — how sustainable is this model? “I have a list of 800 flavours so I think we can keep going for a while,” Shriram smiles. Next up on our list to taste: Cerelac! Also, Matcha with vanilla waffer inspired by the Kit Kat in Japan.

INR 175 per scoop.

